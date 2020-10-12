One killed, one hurt in shooting outside New Orleans-area mall

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A man was killed and another person was critically wounded in a shooting outside of a New Orleans-area shopping mall Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of the Oakwood Center mall in Gretna at around 3:30 p.m. after multiple shots were fired, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a news conference.

Officers who were working a detail at the mall found the two inside a car near the food court entrance, Lopinto said.

A man in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, and the person in the driver’s seat was taken to a hospital for surgery, the sheriff said.

He added that investigators think two groups met on the back side of the mall and the shooting happened before the car was relocated to the opposite entrance.

The people who were shot were not immediately identified and authorities did not name any suspects.

It was unclear whether the two also fired weapons.

Officers were reviewing mall security video and the investigation remained ongoing, according to the sheriff.