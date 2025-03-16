One killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Sunday

FLUKER - One person was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish early Sunday morning.

State Police said the driver, who has not been named, was traveling along I-55 north of La. 10 when their vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Troopers said the driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

No more information was immediately available.