One killed, another injured in shooting on Monroe Avenue

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and another person was hurt in a double shooting on Monroe Avenue on Sunday.

Officials said the shooting happened along Monroe Avenue near the corner of Adams Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The person who was killed has not been identified. The other person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the homicide. No information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.