One injured in three-vehicle crash on I-110 southbound; exit back open

BATON ROUGE - One person is reportedly injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-110 southbound by the Capitol Access Road exit, according to officials.

Traffic is backed up along the Governor's mansion curve and the right lane has been reopened as of 1:33 p.m.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.