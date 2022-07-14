80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting outside Gus Young barber shop

2 hours 51 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, July 14 2022 Jul 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 2:11 PM July 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Gus Young Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Gunfire was reported before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Gus Young Avenue and N 46th Street.

A WBRZ news crew recorded video of a crime scene surrounding a barber shop at the intersection.

One person was taken to the hospital, sources said.

Trending News

A month ago, a deadly double shooting was reported about two blocks away in the 4400 block. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days