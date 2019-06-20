One injured in shooting on Mohican-Prescott Crossover

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m. officers responded to the 4100 block of Mohican-Prescott Crossover regarding a reported shooting. At the scene, authorities found a male victim.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.