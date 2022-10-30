One injured in major crash on S Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a major crash on South Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital, officials say. Their current condition is unknown.

As of 5:30 p.m., S Harrells Ferry Road was blocked off at Sherwood Forest Boulevard while authorities responded to the wreck. It's unclear if the road remains closed.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.