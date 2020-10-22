One injured following armed robbery at Rite Stop on Greenwell Street, sources say

Rite Stop on Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a convenience store in the community of Merrydale was robbed and an employee injured, early Thursday morning.

A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at Rite Stop, which is within the 7200 block of Greenwell Street, around 6:45 a.m.; officials say a wounded individual was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

Sources say an armed robber entered the store and shot an employee in the arm.

WBRZ has contacted law enforcement for additional information related to the incident, and will update this article as details are provided.