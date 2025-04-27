One I-10 on-ramp in Baton Rouge to close temporarily

BATON ROUGE — One I-10 on-ramp in Baton Rouge will have a full closure Sunday and Monday.

According to DOTD, the closure will affect the I-10 Eastbound on-ramp, currently from the existing LA-1 Northbound bridge.

The closure will last from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night.

These closures are necessary to install a new asphalt shoulder along the on-ramp, install temporary concrete barriers and place temporary striping.