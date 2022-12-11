71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One hurt in shooting on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road early Sunday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road.

Deputies said one person was shot while sitting in a vehicle. Their injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

No more details were immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

