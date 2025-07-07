89°
One hurt in shooting along Renoir Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot along Renoir Avenue and taken to a hospital on Monday afternoon.
Sources said the injured person was in stable condition. The shooting happened along Renoir near North Ardenwood Drive around 2:20 p.m.
No more information was immediately available. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
