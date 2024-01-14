66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One found dead at Rieger Road hotel room; EBRSO investigating as homicide

6 hours 12 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 10:41 AM January 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was found dead inside a hotel room at the LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Rieger Road Saturday, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Kwame Patrick Paul, 34, was found dead on the scene after police detectives responded to a deceased man being found in a hotel room. Details on the cause of death are currently under investigation, but police ruled it as a homicide.

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days