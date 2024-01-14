One found dead at Rieger Road hotel room; EBRSO investigating as homicide

BATON ROUGE - One person was found dead inside a hotel room at the LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Rieger Road Saturday, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Kwame Patrick Paul, 34, was found dead on the scene after police detectives responded to a deceased man being found in a hotel room. Details on the cause of death are currently under investigation, but police ruled it as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.