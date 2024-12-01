One dead, one injured after crash on I-10 West at Essen, Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE — One is dead and one is injured after a car crash on I-10 West at Essen Lane, Sunday morning

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim is 34-year-old Kathryn Templet.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m.

Officials say Templet was driving a Nissan and lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit a Mercedes. After hitting the Mercedes, her vehicle rolled onto its side where she was partially ejected.

Detectives say Templet was not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, but officials say the other two passengers were uninjured.