69°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
The identity of the victim or information on a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately released. Sources say the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home
-
Man with warrants for rape in Zachary and Baker arrested in Iberville...
-
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
-
Historic 'Catfish Town' property up for sale, on the market for $5M
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...