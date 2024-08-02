One dead after single-vehicle Ponchatoula crash

PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in one death Friday morning.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on West Hoffman Road west of the I-55 Service Road in Ponchatoula. According to deputies, James Roberts, 56, ran his vehicle off the road to the right, resulting in the driver overcorrecting and impacting several trees.

Roberts was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact TPSO at 985-902-2071.