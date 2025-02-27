64°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after crash involving multiple vehicles at I-12 East and Juban Road; interstate closed
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person died after a crash on I-12 East at Juban Road, according to emergency officials.
Emergency officials say the person was pinned in a car that was hit by an 18-wheeler, resulting in their death.
Trending News
Denham Springs Police say I-12 East at Juban Road is closed due to a crash with injuries involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four parades hitting the streets in Pointe Coupee Parish this week
-
Coroner identifies 20-year-old who died after incident at BREC park early Thursday
-
School system providing registration help for Livingston Parish pre-k, kindergarten students
-
MTV reality star arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving drunk
-
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in...
Sports Video
-
Both Zachary High basketball teams are making a run to a state...
-
REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025
-
No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first...
-
Southern Lab girl's basketball is after back-to-back state championships
-
LSU men's basketball falls to 14-14 with three games left in regular...