60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, 16 others displaced after overnight house fire at Alaska Street apartment

19 hours 29 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2024 Feb 16, 2024 February 16, 2024 4:21 AM February 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and 16 others are displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment complex on Alaska Street late Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to calls of a fire engulfing a unit at the Stadium View Apartments around 11:33 p.m.. Firefighters found two residents who escaped safely, but one person was left unaccounted for. During a search, one person was found dead in the rear bedroom.

The fire spread to the unit above and then to the attic. Crews were able to limit damage to two apartments and the attic, but other units sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire department, police and the state fire marshal are investigating. The American Red Cross was asked to aid the displaced residents.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days