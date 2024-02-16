One dead, 16 others displaced after overnight house fire at Alaska Street apartment

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and 16 others are displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment complex on Alaska Street late Thursday.



The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to calls of a fire engulfing a unit at the Stadium View Apartments around 11:33 p.m.. Firefighters found two residents who escaped safely, but one person was left unaccounted for. During a search, one person was found dead in the rear bedroom.



The fire spread to the unit above and then to the attic. Crews were able to limit damage to two apartments and the attic, but other units sustained smoke and water damage.



The fire department, police and the state fire marshal are investigating. The American Red Cross was asked to aid the displaced residents.