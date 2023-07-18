88°
One arrested after shot fired outside Livingston Parish Walmart

Tuesday, July 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is in custody and facing charges after allegedly firing a gun into the air outside the Watson Walmart Monday night.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Aristeo Borders, 18, was arrested for illegal discharge of a firearm and for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The shot was fired in the parking lot, but did not hit anyone or cause any damage.

Deputies said a fight among a group of five people preceded the gunfire.

