One arrested, 14 clerks cited for illegally selling tobacco, alcohol to underage customers

2 hours 3 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies ticketed 14 business clerks and arrested one for allegedly selling tobacco products and alcohol to minors, the agency said Wednesday.

Deputies had been assigned additional shifts to find businesses and employees selling tobacco and alcohol to people younger than 21.

More than 50 stores were visited by deputies, and 14 people were given citations for "unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco, alternative nicotine products or vapor products."

Sahil Wod, 20, of Jackson, Mississippi, and an employee of The Discount Store on U.S. 51 in Independence, was arrested for possession/sale of tobacco by/to persons under 18 after initially refusing to give deputies his name.

