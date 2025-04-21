Olympic pole vaulter, former LSU athlete Mondo Duplantis named 2025 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Photo: LSU Sports

MADRID, Spain — Olympic gold medalist and former LSU track-and-field athlete Mondo Duplantis was awarded one of the most prestigious honors in sports on Monday.

Duplantis was named the 2025 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year in Madrid, Spain.

Duplantis' award comes after he was nominated for the past two years. While competing for his mother's native Sweden at the Paris Olympics, Duplantis claimed his second Olympic gold medal in the pole vault, breaking a record he previously set two times previously.

He is the second track-and-field athlete to be awarded the Laureus, joining four-time winner Usain Bolt. He is also the second former NCAA athlete to win the award, joining former Stanford golfer Tiger Woods.

For the 2025 award, Duplantis beat four-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic tennis silver medalist Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, four-time Olympic swimming champion Leon Marchand of France, three-time Tour de France winner and Olympic road cycling bronze medalist Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, and Dutch four-time Formula One winner Max Verstappen.