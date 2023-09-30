Ole Miss beats LSU 55-49

OXFORD, MISS. - Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns as the Rebels marched up and down the field and then held on to beat the LSU Tigers 55-49 in an explosive SEC contest in Oxford.

Quinshon Judkins led the Mississippi running game with 177 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, on a night when neither defense had much success.

The winning score -- and a two-point conversion -- gave the Rebels a six-point lead with 39 seconds remaining.

LSU reeled off a big play -- a 42-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to Chris Hilton -- to give the Tigers a chance on their final possession.

But penalties and the clock caught up with LSU and they were unable to reach the endzone.

Ole Miss fans stormed the field, meaning a six-figure fine from the SEC is certain to follow.

Daniels finished with 414 passing yards and four touchdowns, with 27 completions on 36 attempts. He also scored once on the ground, running for 99 total yards.

Logan Diggs rushed for 101 yards and two scores for the Tigers.

LSU falls to 3-2 on the season with the loss, which is their first in SEC play. Ole Miss, now 4-1, figures to improve from its current rank of 20th.