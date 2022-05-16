Latest Weather Blog
Ole Miss baseball gets first ever sweep in Baton Rouge with 8-5 win over #17 LSU on Sunday
Never in the long and storied history of Ole Miss baseball have the Rebels come into Baton Rouge and left with three straight wins. That changed on Sunday as Ole Miss blasted three home runs in their 8-5 win over the Tigers Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU is now 33-18 overall and 14-13 in the SEC while Ole Miss advances to 31-19 and 13-14 in conference play.
Ole Miss reliever John Gaddis (3-1) earned the win, tossing two innings and allowing one run on one hit and one walk. He tallies one strikeout.
Jacob Hasty, in relief of starter Sam Dutton, tallied the best performance out of the pen for LSU going four innings allowing just two runs.
LSU reliever Eric Reyzelman (1-2) entered the game in the fifth and was charged with the loss. Reyzelman worked one inning and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk.
