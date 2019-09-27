78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Oh deer! Georgia woman pumping gas kicked in head by deer

Friday, September 27 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Georgia woman went to fill up her gas tank before work when a deer leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.

LyndaTennent told WJXT-TV she was pumping gas in Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday when the incident occurred. Tennent says she thought she was being robbed.

The animal's hoof hit when she wasn't looking. She says she stood there for a minute to process what happened.

She didn't say whether she suffered any other injuries. Despite everything, she told the television station she was still in good spirits. Tennent says the deer ran off.

