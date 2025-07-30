75°
Officials working structure fire on Grand Lakes Drive off Highland Road; fire under control
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a structure fire on Grand Lakes Road off Highland Road, according to St. George Fire Department officials.
Officials said no injuries resulted from the fire thus far and it's been placed under control. People are advised to avoid the area.
