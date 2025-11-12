56°
Officials work house fire in Morgan City on Wednesday morning

Wednesday, November 12 2025, 9:47 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGAN CITY - The Morgan City Fire Department worked a house fire on Marshall Street Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire department said smoke could be seen from as far as Patterson. No injuries resulted from the fire.

