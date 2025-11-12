56°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials work house fire in Morgan City on Wednesday morning
MORGAN CITY - The Morgan City Fire Department worked a house fire on Marshall Street Wednesday morning, officials said.
Trending News
The fire department said smoke could be seen from as far as Patterson. No injuries resulted from the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
-
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
-
Louisiana's infrastructure rated below national average on 2025 report card
-
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
-
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy