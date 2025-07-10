76°
Officials work fire on Industriplex Boulevard, displacing three; lightning struck near area

Thursday, July 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - Officials said three people were displaced Thursday after a structure fire on Industriplex Boulevard.

The fire happened near the 10700 block of Industriplex, the St. George Fire Department said.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials noted.

According to WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists, a lightning strike hit near the building around 2:50 p.m. 

