84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials searching Mall of Louisiana for escaped 12-foot python

1 hour 14 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, July 06 2021 Jul 6, 2021 July 06, 2021 11:12 AM July 06, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - First responders are searching parts of the Mall of Louisiana for a large snake that escaped an exhibit at the shopping center Tuesday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department was called around 10:20 a.m. to help locate the python, which escaped an enclosure at the Blue Zoo Aquarium. Officials said the animal is about 12 feet long, and they believed the animal made it into the ceiling. 

The fire department initially said the mall was closed but later clarified that only the Blue Zoo was locked down as of around noon Tuesday.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days