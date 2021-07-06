84°
Officials searching Mall of Louisiana for escaped 12-foot python
BATON ROUGE - First responders are searching parts of the Mall of Louisiana for a large snake that escaped an exhibit at the shopping center Tuesday morning.
The St. George Fire Department was called around 10:20 a.m. to help locate the python, which escaped an enclosure at the Blue Zoo Aquarium. Officials said the animal is about 12 feet long, and they believed the animal made it into the ceiling.
The fire department initially said the mall was closed but later clarified that only the Blue Zoo was locked down as of around noon Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
