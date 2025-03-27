Latest Weather Blog
Officials say one person in critical condition after head-on collision with school bus
WATSON - One person is in critical condition after a head-on collision with a school bus in Livingston Parish early Thursday.
Emergency officials said the crash happened on Highway 16 in Watson at Live Oak Ball Park Road. Injuries on the bus were minor, but the driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to the hospital with head injuries.
It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or who was allegedly at fault.
The Livingston Parish School System said there were 55 students on the bus at the time of the crash. Some of the students sustained minor injuries and were released to their parents. The other students were transported to their respective schools - Live Oak High and Junior High.
As of 7:10 a.m., Highway 16 was closed for vehicle recovery and investigation.
