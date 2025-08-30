74°
Officials on scene for shooting call, barricaded subject on North 44th Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting call and are currently on scene with a barricaded subject on North 44th Street on Saturday night.
Officials confirmed they responded to a shooting call around 6:30 p.m. and as of 9:25 p.m., they confirmed they're still on scene. No information on injuries is immediately available.
Around 9:40 p.m., officials on the scene told WBRZ they did not locate the suspect. BRPD units are on the scene.
