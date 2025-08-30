74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials on scene for shooting call, barricaded subject on North 44th Street

1 hour 37 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, August 30 2025 Aug 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 9:36 PM August 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting call and are currently on scene with a barricaded subject on North 44th Street on Saturday night.

Officials confirmed they responded to a shooting call around 6:30 p.m. and as of 9:25 p.m., they confirmed they're still on scene. No information on injuries is immediately available.

Trending News

Around 9:40 p.m., officials on the scene told WBRZ they did not locate the suspect. BRPD units are on the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days