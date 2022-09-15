69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials investigating reports of a body found off O'Neal Lane

Thursday, September 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a reported body found off of O'Neal Lane early Thursday morning. 

Sources say the body was found on Yorkfield Drive, reportedly in the walkway of a duplex building.

WBRZ has contacted law enforcement regarding an identification of the body and a possible cause of death.

This is a developing story.

