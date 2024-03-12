63°
Officials investigating fire at laundromat where woman fatally stabbed sex offender
LACOMBE - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a laundromat where a woman fatally stabbed a man trying to assault her.
The St. Tammany Fire Protection District said the fire started late Monday night at the laundromat on Highway 190. Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the building.
Firefighters were able to control the blaze just less than an hour later, but the building sustained heavy damage.
It was not immediately clear if the stabbing and the fire were related incidents.
