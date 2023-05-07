78°
Officials investigating apartment fire off Nicholson Drive Saturday

Sunday, May 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Langley

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to identify the cause of a fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred at Middleway Apartments on Earl Gros Avenue near Tigerland.

Crews arrived to find two rooms on fire inside an apartment unit. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the apartment of origin.

An investigator later determined the fire started on or near a couch in the unit.

