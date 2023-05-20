89°
Officials investigating abandoned house fire off Scotland Avenue Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an abandoned house fire Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred on Sora Street just before 6 a.m.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find the structure completely involved. Crews were also told someone might possibly be inside. After extinguishing the fire, crews searched the property, but found no one inside.
The structure is being considered a total loss.
