89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials investigating abandoned house fire off Scotland Avenue Saturday morning

32 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, May 20 2023 May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 11:25 AM May 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Langley

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an abandoned house fire Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred on Sora Street just before 6 a.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find the structure completely involved. Crews were also told someone might possibly be inside. After extinguishing the fire, crews searched the property, but found no one inside.

Trending News

The structure is being considered a total loss.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days