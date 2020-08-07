Officials identify person killed in Sherwood Street shooting

BATON ROUGE- One person was fatally shot during a Wednesday night incident off Plank Road, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say 28-year-old Tremayne Dabney was found dead at a residence within the 5100 block of Sherwood Street around 9:04 p.m., Wednesday.



Police say Dabney was found deceased from a gunshot wound.



Detectives are investigating Dabney's death and anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).