Officials identify man shot to death in Port Allen Monday, give update on murder investigation

3 years 5 months 3 days ago Wednesday, February 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Deputies have identified the victim as Richard Ellis, 56. 

Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry at Ellis' home, and no motive nor suspect have been identified at this time. 

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200.

*****

PORT ALLEN - One person has died after a reported shooting on Highway 190 Monday night.

The incident was reported in West Baton Rouge Parish around 8:30 p.m. at Lacombe Park located in the 6900 block of Highway 190.

Authorities told WBRZ when deputies arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they planned to release more information later Tuesday. 

