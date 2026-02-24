Officials holding Mickens Road project open-house this evening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - In North Baton Rouge, a roughly three-mile stretch of road is getting a makeover.

The Mickens Road project is in full swing, and they are looking for the public's input this evening.

Mickens Road is a two-lane roadway with no shoulders or pedestrian facilities located between Hooper and Joor Road in North Baton Rouge.

The $25 million project will construct a three-lane roadway with a shared-use path on both sides for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. At Lanier Drive, the road will transition to a two-lane road with an open drainage system and paved shoulders.

MoveBR will be hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Oaks High School. The public is encouraged to attend.

Adding a roundabout to the project design will be discussed at the meeting.

"This roundabout would probably be somewhere around that Lanier Drive that ties into Mickens. It's the most appropriate place. There have been a lot of concerns about speeding on this particular road and it is a long road way its 2.8 miles," Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford said.

To learn more about the project, you can visit the project page here.