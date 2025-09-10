90°
Officials: At least 3 injured in shooting at Colorado high school

1 hour 33 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 3:00 PM September 10, 2025 in News
Source: ABC News
By: ABC News

Three people were injured, including at least two students, after a shooting unfolded at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado, on Wednesday, the Jefferson County Fire Department said.

The sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News that students from Evergreen High School were on their way to the hospital. Officials received the first report of a shooting at the school at approximately 12:24 p.m. local time, according to the sheriff's office.

The three patients are in critical condition and are being transported to St. Anthony Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

