65°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers arrest juvenile, adult after chase involving car stolen out of EBR
PLAQUEMINE - Two people were arrested, including a juvenile, after a chase involving a stolen car Tuesday morning.
The Plaquemine Police Department arrested the two following a chase on Court Street in Plaquemine. Officers said the two were caught in a car reportedly stolen out of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Trending News
No further details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students, former athletes gather to discuss suicide risk
-
New BRPD chief hopes to strengthen community relations in effort to fight...
-
Former Glen Oaks Middle School building site of frequent vandalism
-
Williamsburg Senior Living Home celebrates 4 centenarians
-
Human remains discovered along Congress Boulevard Thursday