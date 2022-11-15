Officer shot armed attacker outside Superdome, police say

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a police officer outside the Superdome Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said security at the stadium called for assistance with an unruly man near Gate A around 7 a.m. When police arrived, that man reportedly pulled out a knife and lunged at an officer.

One officer fired his gun and wounded the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition. No one else was harmed.

This is a developing story.