Officer shot armed attacker outside Superdome, police say

2 hours 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022 Nov 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 9:34 AM November 15, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a police officer outside the Superdome Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said security at the stadium called for assistance with an unruly man near Gate A around 7 a.m. When police arrived, that man reportedly pulled out a knife and lunged at an officer. 

One officer fired his gun and wounded the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition. No one else was harmed.

This is a developing story. 

