Officer rescues baby bald eagle after it crashes into pickup truck
LAPLACE - An injured baby bald eagle sat on top of a pickup truck after it had collided with its rear window until a police officer was able to swoop in and fly it to safety.
A sergeant with St. John Parish Sheriff's Office carefully wrapped the bird in a towel without causing further injury, according to a Facebook post on the office's page.
The eagle was taken to Wings of Hope Bird Sanctuary in Livingston where it is expected to make a full recovery before it is released.
