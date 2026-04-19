Officer killed in ambush to be inducted into Central High Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE – Central High School announced that Baton Rouge Police Officer Matthew Gerald will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Gerald was killed in an ambush shooting on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge in July.

The ceremony will be held during the halftime of the Oct. 7 home football game. Central High School officials say all members of various law enforcement agencies are invited to the event.