Off-duty State Police lieutenant arrested, placed on leave after allegedly crashing car while drunk driving

2 hours 32 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2024 Jul 19, 2024 July 19, 2024 11:11 AM July 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An off-duty Louisiana State Police lieutenant was arrested for drunk driving late Thursday night after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Perkins Road.

Prentiss "Trey" Bellue, 51, was arrested for a first-offense DWI after crashing around 11:30 p.m. while impaired. Bellue was off-duty at the time of the crash and has since been placed on administrative leave.

Bellue has been employed by the Louisiana State Police since 1998.

