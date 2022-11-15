Latest Weather Blog
Odell Beckham Jr. suing Nike for breach of contract
Former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. announced Monday he would be suing sportswear brand Nike for alleged breach of contract and is seeking $20 million in damages, according to USA Today.
In the lawsuit, Beckham alleges Nike "intentionally depressed sales" of products sold under his branding to avoid hitting sales numbers that would have automatically extended his brand partnership.
He also alleges the company withheld $2 million from him in 2021.
In a statement Beckham released on Twitter Monday, he claims Nike "did not honor its commitments" through their partnership.
"I’m taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love – especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves," he said.
