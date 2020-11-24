Odd monolith resembling structure featured in Kubrick's 'Space Odyssey' discovered in Utah

UTAH - Science Fiction fans who can't help but find themselves fascinated by real-life accounts of mysteriously appearing crop circles or the legends surrounding sites such as England's Stonehenge now have a new puzzle to wrap their imaginations around.

According to the BBC, a strange metal monolith has been discovered in an isolated area of a Utah desert.

The news outlet says wildlife officers spotted the unusual object while counting sheep during a flyover in a remote south-eastern area of the state.

They said the structure had been planted in the ground between red rock.

But, there was absolutely no indication who installed the 10 to 12 ft tall object.

In an interview with local news channel KSLTV, the helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, said: "That's been about the strangest thing that I've come across out there in all my years of flying."

Hutchings said he believes the structure may have been set up by a an artist or a fan of '2001: A Space Odyssey,' the 1968 film directed by Stanley Kubrick.

In the film, monoliths similar to the one in Utah are machines built by an unseen alien race species, and the character's varied responses to their discovery becomes a driving plot within the story.

In any case, many who heard about the discovery reacted by taking to social media to turn it into a joke or to point out that that it was simply, most likely, the work of an artist.

Leave it be. This is not the year.https://t.co/HEg7SQf02D — 9GAG (@9GAG) November 24, 2020

There's no word yet on whether this mysterious monolith accelerates evolution in primates or not. https://t.co/a8TMmqDgn8 — Nerdist (@nerdist) November 24, 2020

2020 is finally coming around. https://t.co/iQBZX3Bpdn — NEON (@neonrated) November 24, 2020