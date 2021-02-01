53°
Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport locked down after attack reported inside hospital

1 hour 32 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 February 01, 2021 3:51 PM February 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack inside the hospital Monday. 

Details surrounding what led to the lockdown were scarce, but KTBS reported Shreveport police were searching for an armed man. Twenty-one police units were reported at the campus as of 3 p.m..

Witnesses at the scene claiming to be related to the attacker said the man hit a hospital employee, allegedly his mother, with a machete. 

A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately confirm what sparked the lockdown, but operations at the facility are continuing.

This is a developing story. 

