Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport locked down after attack reported inside hospital

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack inside the hospital Monday.

Details surrounding what led to the lockdown were scarce, but KTBS reported Shreveport police were searching for an armed man. Twenty-one police units were reported at the campus as of 3 p.m..

Witnesses at the scene claiming to be related to the attacker said the man hit a hospital employee, allegedly his mother, with a machete.

A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately confirm what sparked the lockdown, but operations at the facility are continuing.

This is a developing story.