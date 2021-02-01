53°
Latest Weather Blog
Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport locked down after attack reported inside hospital
SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack inside the hospital Monday.
Details surrounding what led to the lockdown were scarce, but KTBS reported Shreveport police were searching for an armed man. Twenty-one police units were reported at the campus as of 3 p.m..
Witnesses at the scene claiming to be related to the attacker said the man hit a hospital employee, allegedly his mother, with a machete.
A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately confirm what sparked the lockdown, but operations at the facility are continuing.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trailblazing Black nurses still honored at BRG
-
2021 marked as most deadly month in EBR history
-
BR Police confirm one victim suffered minor injuries in N. Ardenwood shooting
-
Traffic Alert: Monday morning crash along Florida at N. 22nd Street
-
Biden to meet with Senators to discuss GOP COVID economic relief offer
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary