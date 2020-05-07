78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Obama faces political puzzle in naming Scalia successor

4 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, February 15 2016 Feb 15, 2016 February 15, 2016 5:35 PM February 15, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Katheline Hennessey and Mark Sherman

WASHINGTON - For most presidents, choosing a Supreme Court nominee is a puzzle. For President Barack Obama, the chance to pick a successor to Justice Antonin Scalia is even more complicated.

As the White House carries out a rare election-year search for a nominee, the president's lawyers and top advisers are sorting through a tangled web of political factors.

A smart pick and nomination strategy could determine whether Obama gets to reshape the highest court for the next generation. The wrong pick could cede that opportunity to his successor.

For Obama, the clock is ticking. The sooner he picks a name, the longer he has to try to force the Republican-led Senate to hold a vote.

The White House says the president will use the same criteria he used when he nominated Sonia Sotomayor, who became the first Hispanic on the court, and then-Solicitor General Elena Kagan to the court.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days