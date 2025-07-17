Oak Lodge hosting 100 Strong dinner raising money for local nonprofits

BATON ROUGE — A dinner raising money for local nonprofits is being held at Oak Lodge next week.

The event, put on by 100 Strong, will have attendees make a $100 donation to one of three local nonprofits.

For this quarterly meeting, 100 Strong selected Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana and Blossom Cares, a group providing essential needs for infants to teens, as potential donation recipients.

The three groups will present at the program before a winner is selected. The chosen group will receive the proceeds from the event, 100 Strong said.

Prospective attendees can bring a check payable to the selected nonprofit or a debit or credit card to make a direct donation.

The dinner and program are at Oak Lodge on Westfork Drive on Tuesday, July 22. Networking starts at 6 p.m. before the dinner and 100 Strong program at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.