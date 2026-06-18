NWS confirms dam compromised along Anker Lake in Pearl County, Mississippi

PEARL COUNTY, Miss. - The National Weather Service issued a notice encouraging residents in the area of Anker Lake to evacuate after a dam was compromised.

Officials issued the flash flood emergency after emergency officials reported a compromised dam. The dam is located immediately west of I-59, one mile north of Exit 10 (Carrier), in Anchor Lake Subdivision off Anchor Lake Road, the Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services said.

Those living near the dam, or along McNeil Steephollow Road South to West Union Road between I-59 and Ceasar Road, are encouraged to seek higher ground immediately.