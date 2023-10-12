Northwestern State football player killed in shooting; Nicholls State-NSU game canceled

Photo of Caldwell, credit to Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services

NATCHITOCHES - A Northwestern State football player was shot multiple times and killed around 1:08 a.m. Thursday morning at the 3800 block of University Parkway.

The Natchitoches Police Department found the victim, Ronald Caldwell, 21, of Manor, Texas with multiple gunshot wounds after reports of gunshots in the area. He was pronounced dead at the coroner's office due to his injuries.

As a result, Northwestern State's football games versus Nicholls State this weekend was canceled.

Dr. Marcus D. Jones, President of NSU, provided this statement:

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of our current students, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. Ronnie was a talented junior business administration major from Austin, Texas. Ronnie’s dedication to the community was truly inspiring, as evidenced by him spending the summer coaching a local youth baseball team, teaching those children the values of competition and sportsmanship.

During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie's family and friends. The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow. Counseling and support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff who may need them.

While we mourn the loss of Ronnie, let us also honor and celebrate his life. Ronnie will forever be cherished as a beloved member of the NSU family.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the police department plans to release more details when they become available.