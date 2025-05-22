88°
Northwest Boulevard closed in Franklin due to 'deteriorating road conditions'

1 hour 58 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 May 22, 2025 11:55 AM May 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Northwest Boulevard between BNSF Railroad and Walmart in Franklin is closed until further notice, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Thursday.

The road, also known as La. 3211, was closed due to "deteriorating road conditions" caused by heavy rainfall over the last few weeks during ongoing road work.

Traffic will be closed effective immediately, officials said.

